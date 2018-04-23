- KEYNOTE: What Makes Great Boards Great with Ram Charan, world-renowned business advisor and author of Boards That Lead
- Fireside Chat: Shareholder Activism in 2018
- Board’s Eye View of Strategy and Risk
- The Investors’ Perspective – Fundamental Expectations for Today’s Boards
- Cyber Security: It’s Not If, But When … Is Your Board Prepared?
- The Role of Board Evaluations in Building High-Performing Boards
- Capital Allocation as a Key to Success
- The Board's Role in Talent and Culture as Strategic Drivers
- The Gold Standard for CEO Succession
- Understanding the Impact of Digital Disruption and Major Technology Shifts
- How Leading Companies Pay for Performance
- Beating the M&A Odds: The Board’s Role in Improving Deal Outcomes
- Why Investors Care About ESG … And How Boards Should Respond
- The Next-Generation Boardroom: Recruiting the Directors of the Future
- Ask the Experts: What Every Board Member Needs to Know
- Industry-focused Roundtables
- Committee-Specific Workshops
- CEO Pay Ratio
- Co-existing with ISS and Glass Lewis
- CEO-Board Relations - Keys to Success in Strategic Planning
The leading educational and networking event for public company directors is back for 2018!
The Boardroom Summit, featuring the original Board Committee Peer Exchange, will provide an unparalleled opportunity to share ideas and exchange solutions to today’s greatest board leadership and governance challenges.
Through a mix of energizing keynotes and panels, interactive breakouts, and roll-up-your-sleeves committee workshops, participants will gain actionable best practices and guidance to make an immediate impact in their boardrooms.
Featured Topics
SUMMIT AGENDA
Tuesday, April 24
|8:00 am - 8:45 am
|
Registration and Networking Breakfast
|8:45 am - 9:00 am
|
Welcome
|
9:00 am - 9:50 am
|
Board's Eye View of Strategy & Risk
Disruptive forces are changing the risk landscape. The now pervasiveness of risk in the workings of everyday business means that companies must have an agile approach to enterprise risk management, and in turn, boards must strategically balance risk-return trade-offs. With a limited number of board meetings, how can today’s boards best fulfill their risk oversight responsibilities? This panel will address procedures and processes that help boards work most effectively with the CEO and management team in advising, assessing, and monitoring strategy and the associated balance of risk, reward and growth.
|
9:50 am - 10:35 am
|
What Makes Great Boards Great?
Ram Charan | Best-Selling Author, Boards That Lead and Boards That Deliver
Charan's keynote will provide intriguing insights into the power of strategic corporate governance, giving directors the actionable knowledge they need to be a high-performing board that adds significant value to the company. Ram Charan is a world-renowned business advisor and speaker who has spent the past 35 years working with many top companies, CEOs, and boards of our time. In his work with companies including GE, MeadWestvaco, Bank of America, DuPont, Novartis, EMC, 3M, Verizon, Aditya Birla Group, Tata Group, GMR, Max Group, Yildiz Holdings, and Grupo RBS, he is known for cutting through the complexity of running a business in today’s fast-changing environment to uncover the core business problem. His real-world solutions, shared with millions through his books and articles in top business publications, have been praised for being practical, relevant and highly actionable.
|
10:35 am - 10:55 am
|
Networking Break
|
10:55 am - 11:45 am
|
Concurrent Breakouts (select one)
(1) Executive Compensation and Incentives - How Leading Companies Pay for Performance
(2) The Role of Board Evaluations in Building High-Performing Boards
(3) Beating the M&A Odds: The Board's Role in Improving Deal Outcomes
|
11:45 am - 12:45 pm
|
Lunch
|
12:45 pm - 1:30 pm
|
The Investors' Perspective - Fundamental Expectations for Today's Boards
Institutional investors are becoming more vocal in their expectations of boards in many areas including executive pay, board refreshment and diversity, climate change, and general board oversight processes. A panel of respected investors will weigh in on key criteria they use to evaluate board functioning and potential vulnerabilities. Additionally, they share recommendations for disclosure best practices, as well as how they want to engage with boards when governance gaps are apparent.
|
1:30 pm - 2:15 pm
|
The Board's Role in Talent and Culture as Strategic Drivers
While there is a renewed recognition of the importance of culture in driving strategy, many of today’s boards still fail to understand the true impact of how a company’s culture can make or break even the most significant strategy or the most experienced executives. Additionally, a fundamental way to differentiate culture is human capital management, and boards must embrace a talent agenda to help their companies succeed in the workplace of the future. This panel will detail why and how, at a strategic level, a board needs to focus on setting and monitoring the company’s culture, in terms of values and behaviors, and hold management accountable for talent retention to deliver innovation, growth, market leadership, and customer satisfaction.
|2:15 pm - 2:30 pm
|
Networking Break
|
2:30 pm - 3:10 pm
|
Peer Collaboration
Attendees will divide into small groups for interactive discussions on relevant issues related to:
|
3:10 pm - 4:00 pm
|
Concurrent Breakouts (select one)
(1) Automation, Internet of Things, AI ... Understanding the Impact of Digital Disruption and Major Technology Shifts
(2) Why Investors Care About ESG ... And How Boards Should Respond
(3) The Gold Standard for CEO Succession
|
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|
Concurrent Breakouts (select one)
(1) Cyber Security Breakout - It’s Not If But When … Is Your Board Prepared?
(2) The Next-Generation Boardroom – Recruiting the Directors of the Future
(3) Ask the Experts: What Every Board Member Needs to Know
|
5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|
Cocktail Reception
Wednesday, April 25
|7:00 am - 8:00 am
|
Breakfast
|
7:00 am - 7:45 am
|
Industry Roundtables
Register early to take advantage of industry peer groups. Each group will be limited to 12 public company directors and executives, and each group will delve into a challenge specific to the industry.
(1) Manufacturing
(2) Financial Services
(3) Healthcare
(4) Technology
|
8:00 am - 8:10 am
|
Welcome
|
8:10 am - 9:00 am
|
Fireside Chat: Shareholder Activism in 2018
Aeisha Mastagni, Portfolio Manager, Corporate Governance, CalSTRS
Activist to be Announced
|
9:00 am - 9:50 am
|
Inside the Beltway - Regulatory Updates for 2018
|
9:50 am - 10:10 am
|
Networking Break
|
10:10 am - 12:00 pm
|
Committee Workshops (select one)
Attendees will have a chance to take a deeper dive into committee-specific responsibilities, challenges and opportunities.
(1) Audit
(2) Compensation
(3) Nominating and Governance
|
12:00 pm
|
Event Concludes
Board Committee Peer Exchange
Monday, April 23
*The Peer Exchange is a unique event limited to public company board committee chairs, lead directors, non-executive chairs, general counsel and corporate secretaries.
|
11:30 am - 12:15 pm
|
Registration and Lunch
|
12:15 pm - 12:30 pm
|
Welcome
|
12:30 pm - 2:30 pm
|
Peer Exchange Sessions
All groups run concurrently. Attendees will be divided into three groups in each category, based on the size of their company. Topic outlines will be developed for each group with input from participants.
(1) Audit Committee Chairs
(2) Compensation Committee Chairs
(3) Nominating/Governance Committee Chairs
(4) Non-Executive Chairs and Lead Directors
(5) General Counsel and Corporate Secretaries
|2:30 pm - 2:45 pm
|
Networking Break
|2:45 pm - 4:30 pm
|
Peer Exchange Sessions Resume
|4:30 pm - 5:15 pm
|
Peer Exchange Take-Aways
|5:15 pm - 6:30 pm
|
Networking Reception
